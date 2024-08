Photo : YONHAP News

Cho Yeong-jae on Monday added South Korea’s sixth medal in shooting in the Paris 2024 Olympics.Cho grabbed the silver medal in the 25 meter rapid fire pistol men's finals held at the Chateauroux Shooting Center with 25 points, becoming the first South Korean shooter to earn a medal in a rapid fire pistol event.With the latest addition, South Korea’s national shooting team won a total of six medals in Paris, including three gold and three silver medals to post the best performance ever in the Olympics.Previously, the biggest Olympic accomplishment for the shooting team was in the 2012 London Games when Team Korea won three gold and two silver medals.