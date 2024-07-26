Labor and Biz Sectors Issue Mixed Reactions to Passage of Yellow Envelope Bill

Photo : YONHAP News

The labor sector has urged the government to promulgate the revised Trade Union and Labor Relations Adjustment Act after the National Assembly passed revisions to such law on Monday.In a statement released shortly after the "yellow envelope" pro-labor bill was passed in parliament, the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions(KCTU) said the Yoon Suk Yeol government must promulgate the revised law to address social inequality.The confederation underlined that the approved bill aims to strengthen prime contractor responsibility, expand the scope of what defines an industrial action and limit companies from making claims for damages against workers on strike.Meanwhile, the Korea Enterprises Federation criticized the revisions, saying once such revisions are put in place, drastic illegal acts will become rampant.The federation also claimed the revised union act will significantly dampen business activities of entrepreneurs by making them potential criminals.It then proposed the president veto the bill, saying such a move is the only way to prevent an economic disaster and chaos that the bill will bring to industrial fields.