The motion to appoint Lee Sook-yeon as Supreme Court Justice passed the National Assembly's plenary session on Monday.The motion was passed anonymously with 206 in favor, 58 against and seven abstentions out of 271 lawmakers present.The National Assembly Special Committee on Confirmation Hearings earlier adopted the report to appoint Lee despite the controversy surrounding her daughter, who had made a massive profit in the stock market by selling shares to her father after purchasing them using his money.According to the Constitution, the appointment of a Supreme Court Justice must be approved by the National Assembly through a simple majority, with the majority of the lawmakers present.The National Assembly had previously passed the motion to appoint two other Supreme Court Justice nominees, Roh Kyung-pil and Park Young-jae on August 1.