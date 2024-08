Photo : YONHAP News

An Se-young won the women’s singles badminton final at the Paris Olympics on Monday, securing South Korea’s first gold medal in the event in 28 years.An, ranked first in the world, beat He Bing Jiao of China two-to-zero at the event held at La Chapelle Arena Court 1.Monday marked the first time South Korea won Olympic gold in the women's singles event in badminton since 1996, when Bang Soo-hyun accomplished the feat at the Atlanta games.An's medal is South Korea's seventh gold medal in badminton which was adopted as an official Olympic event in 1992.