Torrential Rains Pound Gwangju and S. Jeolla Province

Photo : YONHAP News

Torrential rains pounded Gwangju and South Jeolla Province on Monday after atmospheric instability generated rain shower clouds.According to the Gwangju office of the Korea Meteorological Administration, 102 millimeters of rain poured down per hour in Muan County in South Jeolla Province as of 5:45 p.m. on Monday.In other parts of the province, Jangseong saw 60-and-a-half millimeters of rain per hour, Hwangjeon-myeon in Suncheon 46 millimeters and Mokpo 30-and-a-half millimeters.Water services were temporarily suspended in parts of Muan after a water supply facility was struck by lightning.A fire was reported at a makeshift building in Gokseong County in South Jeolla Province at around 3:22 p.m. while a man in his 30s collapsed allegedly after being hit by lightning at Chosun University located in Gwangju’s Dong District a little past noon.The weather agency forecast that rain showers will stop around midnight after which the sweltering heat will return.