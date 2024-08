Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol, who is currently on a summer vacation, visited a traditional market in South Gyeongsang Province on Monday.Presidential spokesperson Jeong Hye-jeon said in a press briefing on Monday that the president visited the Tongyeong Central Market, the largest fisheries market on the southern coast.Yoon's visit to the market is the first in a year and five months, since he visited in March last year to attend the 12th Fishermen's Day ceremony.Yoon stayed at the market for about an hour, stopping by dozens of shops to encourage local merchants.Meanwhile, Yoon asked related ministries to review measures for the elderly and other vulnerable groups amid the record-breaking heat wave, and to ensure that farmers, construction and delivery workers stay safe during the extreme weather conditions.