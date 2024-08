Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea had reportedly suffered collapse of multiple embankments in the lower reaches of the Yalu River due to flooding late last month.According to Radio Free Asia(RFA) on Monday, satellite images taken by Planet Labs on Friday showed multiple embankments collapsed in the Donghari village on Wihwa Island in the river, flooding the lowland areas of the village.Satellite imagery also showed a four-kilometer stream of water that had newly formed across the island.Jacob Bogle, a U.S.-based satellite imagery analyst, told the RFA that most of the damage appears to have been limited to farmland and agricultural buildings, but dozens of homes may have been partially flooded when the flooding was severe.Bogle said that although the water treatment plant in Sinuiju was not submerged in this satellite imagery, it may have been flooded when the water level reached its peak at the end of last month.