Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said on Tuesday that the government will make all-out efforts to minimize damage from the nationwide heat wave until the extreme heat subsides.In a post on social media, the prime minister said that abnormal weather conditions have become commonplace and people can no longer take the summer heat lightly, stressing that the heat, like typhoons and heavy rains, can also take people’s lives.Han then urged people to pay attention to their conditions to stay safe from the heat, asking older people not to work outside during the hottest hours.The prime minister also called for proper safety measures against the heat for construction and delivery workers.Han said that the government's central disaster and safety countermeasures headquarters has remained in an emergency response posture over the heat wave since last Wednesday.