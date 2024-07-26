100 Philippine Domestic Helpers Arrive in S. Korea

Photo : KBS News

One hundred domestic helpers from the Philippines have arrived in South Korea for the government and Seoul City's pilot program to test the import of foreign care workers.The 100 caregivers arrived at Incheon International Airport at around 7 a.m. Tuesday.The foreign workers will provide their services in Seoul under the six-month pilot program from September 3 to the end of February next year, after completing a four-week training course.The Filipino helpers, aged between 24 and 38, have all received over 780 hours of required education and training and earned child care certificates from the state-run Technical Education And Skills Development Authority of the Philippines.Seoul citizens can apply for their services using a mobile application by Tuesday, with 422 applications received as of last Thursday.The services by Filipino helpers will cost 54-thousand-800 won, or about 40 U.S. dollars, for four hours a day, which would amount to one-point-19 million won, or about 867 U.S. dollars, for 20 days.