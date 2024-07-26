Cabinet Asks President Yoon to Veto Contentious Broadcasting Bills

Photo : YONHAP News

The Cabinet has recommended that President Yoon Suk Yeol veto a package of contentious broadcasting bills that had passed the opposition-strong parliament.Presiding over Tuesday's Cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said there has not been any bill that passed parliament under bipartisan agreement since the 22nd National Assembly opened two months earlier.Han said since three of the four media bills were scrapped in the previous 21st parliament, the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) has failed to revise or supplement the bills as requested by the government due to concerns over damage to public broadcasters' fairness and public nature.The prime minister said the opposition has instead included a provision restricting dismissal of heads of public broadcasters, further infringing upon the president's right to appoint as guaranteed by the Constitution.Referring to the opposition's unilateral passage of a motion to impeach Korea Communications Commission(KCC) chair Lee Jin-sook just days after her appointment, Han said such paralysis of the watchdog is an abnormal and shameful situation.President Yoon is widely expected to exercise his veto right and approve the Cabinet's reconsideration motion by the deadline of August 14, calling for rival political parties to put forth ways for improvement through consultation.