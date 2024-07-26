Extreme Downpours amid Heat Wave Cause Additional Damage

Photo : YONHAP News

Extreme downpours amid the record heat wave since Monday afternoon have caused additional damage throughout the country.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA), a maximum hourly precipitation of 102 millimeters were recorded in the South Jeolla provincial county of Muan; 98 millimeters in Chilgok, North Gyeongsang; and 86 millimeters in Yangpyeong, Gyeonggi.The deluge, accompanied by thunder and lightning, caused suspension of water supply in parts of Muan on Monday afternoon, while a thunderbolt in the province's Gokseong county is assumed to have sparked a fire inside a makeshift building.Residents in the Gyeonggi city of Yeoju experienced power outage caused by lightning Monday night, while a dozen vehicles parked near a stream in Yangpyeong were flooded.Despite the rain, heat wave alerts remain in place for most of the nation, with the daytime highs ranging from 30 to 35 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.The KMA forecasts sudden downpours requiring heavy rain advisories to continue on Tuesday amid the scorching heat.