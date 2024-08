Photo : YONHAP News

The special act banning the breeding, slaughtering and distribution of dogs for consumption will be implemented starting Wednesday, while support for dog meat-related businesses will be provided.According to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs on Tuesday, the ban will take effect from Wednesday, with a three-year grace period.Breeding, slaughtering and distributing dogs for consumption will be completely prohibited starting February 7, 2027.During the three-year grace period, the state and local governments will provide financial assistance to those who need to change or close their businesses due to the ban.The ministry estimates that around five-thousand-625 businesses will be affected by the dog meat ban.