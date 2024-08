Photo : KBS News

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism announced Tuesday that it will investigate the circumstances surrounding badminton gold medalist An Se-young's media interview at the 2024 Paris Olympics.In a press release, the ministry said that as the Olympics is still ongoing, it will determine the facts after the Games and review measures based on the investigation results.The ministry added that it will comprehensively examine whether there are areas for improvement in athlete management in other sports.This comes after An won her first Olympic gold medal in women's singles on Monday, and raised issues with the Badminton Korea Association's(BKA) for its poor management of her injury from last year.Citing issues with the association, An hinted at possibly retiring from national team competitions.