Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea will provide three million U.S. dollars in humanitarian aid to four countries in Africa to help with drought relief efforts in southern Africa.The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Monday that humanitarian aid will be provided through the World Food Programme(WFP).One million dollars will be provided each to Zimbabwe and Zambia, while 500-thousand dollars each will be given to Malawi and Namibia.The ministry expressed hope that the humanitarian aid will contribute to alleviating the crisis in the African nations.With food shortage in southern Africa worsening due to extreme drought caused by climate change and other factors, the four countries have declared national disaster and emergency.