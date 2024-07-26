Menu Content

Culture

Written: 2024-08-06 16:49:25Updated: 2024-08-06 18:32:44

'World Korean Language Educators Conference' Kicks off Tuesday

Photo : YONHAP News

The 2024 World Korean Language Educators Conference, hosted by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the King Sejong Institute Foundation, began its four-day run on Tuesday.

Now in its 16th year, the World Korean Language Educators Conference invites  teachers from the King Sejong Institute, as well as Korean language instructors from home and abroad, to provide training to strengthen their expertise through the latest teaching methods.

During the opening ceremony, Baimaganbetova Dilbar, a teacher working at the King Sejong Institute in Kazakhstan, was awarded the Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Award for outstanding and effective Korean language teaching method, becoming the first foreigner to receive the top honors.

On Wednesday and Thursday, training sessions will be held to strengthen the expertise of Korean language teachers.

The sessions will focus on topics such as the teachers' roles in the direction of Korean language education at the King Sejong Institute, utilization of the Sejong Korean Assessment test, and Korean pronunciation teaching methods.
