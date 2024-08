Photo : YONHAP News

Lee Jae-myung, who is seeking to get reelected as the chair of the main opposition Democratic Party(DP), says he wants to sit down for talks with President Yoon Suk Yeol again.Lee made the remark on Tuesday during a debate of candidates for DP chair when asked who he would like to meet most at that moment.Lee said he hopes to hold sincere discussions with the president on current economic conditions, which he described as “very serious,” and on how to resolve the current confrontational political impasse.He stressed that he wants to meet the president as he is deeply concerned about the nation’s economy and industry as he cited the hardship of people’s lives and how the benchmark KOSPI and the secondary KOSDAQ had both plunged on Monday.While serving as DP chair, Lee had met with Yoon at the presidential office on April 29 and had discussed issues regarding people’s livelihood.