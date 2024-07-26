S. Korea Posts Largest Current Account Surplus Since September 2017

Photo : YONHAP News

The nation reported its largest current account surplus in six years and nine months in June, on the back of robust chip exports.According to tentative data from the Bank of Korea(BOK) on Wednesday, the current account surplus came to 12-point-26 billion dollars in June, the largest since September 2017, when it posted 12-point-34 billion dollars.Accordingly, the cumulative surplus for the first half of the year reached 37-point-73 billion dollars, a significant rise from one-point-15 billion dollars tallied in the same period last year.The six-month figure significantly exceeds the BOK’s forecast in May, when it projected 27-point-nine billion dollars.The goods account posted a surplus of eleven-point-47 billion dollars, recording a surplus for the 15th consecutive month.Exports totaled 58-point-eight billion dollars in June, up eight-point-seven percent from a year earlier, while imports decreased five-point-seven percent year-on-year to over 50-point-two billion dollars.