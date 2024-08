Photo : YONHAP News

A version of Samsung Electronics' fifth-generation high bandwidth memory(HBM) chips, or HBM3E, has reportedly passed Nvidia's tests for use in its artificial intelligence(AI) processors.Reuters issued the report on Wednesday, quoting three unidentified sources.The sources reportedly said that Samsung and Nvidia will sign a supply deal soon, with supplies expected to start by the fourth quarter.However, the report noted that Samsung’s 12-layer version of HBM3E chips has yet to pass Nvidia's tests.Both Samsung and Nvidia declined to comment.Meanwhile, SK Hynix, the leading supplier of HBM chips to Nvidia, began mass production of the 8-layer version of HBM3E chips in March and has been supplying them to Nvidia.