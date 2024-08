Photo : KBS

South Korea has advanced to the semifinals in women’s table tennis at the Olympics for the first time in 12 years.The women's team, composed of Shin Yu-bin, Jeon Ji-hee and Lee Eun-hye, defeated Sweden three to zero in the quarterfinals at South Paris Arena 4 on Tuesday.This marks the first time the country has reached the semifinals in the event since the 2012 London Olympics, where it finished fourth.The team will play the winner of Wednesday's quarterfinal match between China and Chinese Taipei, seeking to win the country’s first medal in the event in 16 years.Meanwhile, the men’s team advanced to the quarterfinals in table tennis after defeating Croatia three to zero in the round of 16.South Korea did not win a medal at the Paris Olympics on Tuesday, standing sixth in the total medal count with eleven gold, eight silver and seven bronze.