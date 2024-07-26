Gov't to Provide 1.2 Tln Won in Liquidity for Vendors Hit by TMON, WeMakePrice Payment Delays

Photo : YONHAP News

The government will provide approximately one-point-two trillion won or around 870 million dollars in liquidity for vendors who suffered damage from payment delays at the TMON and WeMakePrice online shopping platforms.Finance minister Choi Sang-mok announced the plan on Wednesday during a meeting with economy-related ministers in Seoul.The government had initially planned to inject at least 560 billion won in liquidity but increased the amount to around one-point-two trillion won by adding 600 billion won from an emergency management stability fund supported by local governments.The government also plans to collaborate with credit card companies and payment gateway service providers to ensure refunds for non-travel products are completed within this week.As for refunds for gift certificates and travel products, the government plans to support the refund process, while the Korea Consumer Agency is set to begin its collective dispute mediation next week after receiving applications by Friday.