Photo : YONHAP News

The nation experienced a record high number of tropical nights in July, with the national average minimum temperature posting the second highest on record.According to the climate analysis by the Korean Meteorological Administration(KMA) on Wednesday, the number of tropical nights in the country averaged eight-point-eight days last month, the highest since the nation started weather observations in 1973.The figure is also six nights higher than the average of two-point-eight nights recorded in July in previous years.A tropical night is recorded when the nighttime temperature remains above 25 degrees Celsius from 6 p.m. to 9 a.m. the next day.Meanwhile, the national average minimum temperature was 23-point-three degrees last month, two-point-one degrees higher than the average for July in previous years and the second highest since July 1973. The highest minimum temperature for July was recorded in 1994 at 23.4 degrees.