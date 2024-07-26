Ex-Supreme Court Chief Justice, Media Firm Chief Indicted over Property Development Scandal

Photo : YONHAP News

Former Supreme Court Justice Kwon Soon-il and Hong Sun-keun, chairman of the media firm Money Today, will stand trial on charges related to a high-profile property development scandal.The Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office indicted Kwon and Hong on Wednesday without detention on charges of violating the attorneys act and the anti-graft law, respectively.The indictment comes three years after allegations emerged that a group of high-ranking government officials, journalists and politicians illegally received or was promised five billion won each by Hwacheon Daeyu, a management company at the center of a development scandal involving an apartment project in the Daejang-dong area of Seongnam.Kwon, who served as a judge at the Supreme Court from 2014 to 2020, is accused of serving as an adviser for Hwacheon Daeyu in 2021 without officially registering himself as a lawyer.Hong is accused of borrowing five billion won from Kim Man-bae, the owner of Hwacheon Daeyu, in January 2020 and only repaying the principal. The prosecution believes Hong received a bribe from Kim by not paying the agreed interest of 14-point-54 million won.