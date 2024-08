Photo : YONHAP News

The heat wave that has blanketed the nation is expected to persist throughout Wednesday.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA), major cities experienced a tropical night, when nighttime temperature remains above 25 degrees Celsius overnight, including the 17th consecutive night in Seoul, the 19th in the eastern Gangwon city of Gangneung, and the 23rd on the southernmost Jeju Island.As of 8 a.m. Wednesday, temperatures reached 28-point-five degrees Celsius in Seoul, 29-point-seven degrees in the southeastern port city of Busan, and 27-point-seven degrees in the southwestern city of Gwangju.Daytime highs are forecast to range from 31 to 36 degrees, with sensory temperatures climbing to 35 degrees in most regions. The scorching heat is projected to continue at least past Liberation Day on August 15.Sudden showers are expected in the central region on Thursday, with up to 60 millimeters in the forecast.