Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean divers Woo Ha-ram and Yi Jae-gyeong advanced to the semifinal in the men's three-meter springboard event at the Paris Olympics on Tuesday.Woo ranked 12th among 25 competitors after six dives at the Aquatics Center in Saint-Denis, earning 389-point-one points in a combined preliminary score, while teammate Yi ranked 16th with a combined score of 381-point-four.This is the 26-year-old Woo's third appearance at the Olympics since the 2016 Rio Games, where he reached the final and ranked eleventh in the men's ten-meter platform event. He ranked fourth in three-meter springboard event in Tokyo three years ago, marking the best Olympic performance by a South Korean diver.The 24-year-old Yi won the bronze medal in the three-meter springboard event at the Hangzhou Asian Games held last year.The semifinal competition is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Korea time, where the top 12 divers will qualify for the final on Thursday.