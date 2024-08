Photo : YONHAP News

Authorities issued a nationwide malaria warning on Wednesday.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said the warning was issued after confirming the presence of a protozoan in malaria-carrying mosquitoes collected last week.Malaria is primarily spread through mosquitoes, and the discovery of a protozoan indicates a higher risk of contracting malaria when bitten by these particular mosquitoes.According to a KDCA investigation, an average of six-point-five malaria-carrying mosquitoes were collected daily this year, up from four-point-four last year.However, the number of malaria patients so far this year stands at 349, down 16-point-nine percent from last year.KDCA Commissioner Jee Young-mee advised residents and travelers in high-risk areas to avoid being bitten by mosquitoes and urged those with symptoms such as chills, headaches, and sweating to get tested immediately.