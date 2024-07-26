Head of Badminton Governing Body Denies Conflict with Olympic Champion An Se-young

Photo : KBS News

The head of the Badminton Korea Association has denied any conflict with An Se-young, the gold medalist in the women's singles event at the Paris Olympics, following her harsh criticism of the governing body.Association President Kim Taek-gyu, who arrived at Incheon International Airport from Paris on Wednesday morning, said his heart aches over An's criticism, adding that the organization will issue a press release in the afternoon to explain its position.Denying any conflict between himself, the association, and the athletes, Kim said the press release will address the misdiagnosis of An's knee injury last year. He also said he will look into why An feels she cannot continue training with the association.Regarding the sports ministry's planned examination of An's criticisms and a general inspection of the governing body of each sport, Kim supported the plan, saying that not all associations are properly fulfilling their roles.An, who is scheduled to return from Paris on Wednesday afternoon, expressed disappointment in the association's poor handling of her injury following her Olympic victory, suggesting that it may be difficult to maintain their ties.