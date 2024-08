Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea issued a travel ban for border regions in northern Israel and southern Lebanon amid sharply escalating tensions in the Middle East.The Level Four ban, the highest on the four-scale travel warning system by Seoul's foreign ministry, took effect as of 12 a.m. Wednesday, under which violators could face punishment in accordance with the Passport Act.Aside from the Gaza Strip and its border regions, where the Level Four ban is already in place, Level Three travel alert, advising evacuation, will remain for the rest of Israel and Lebanon.Meanwhile, a special travel advisory urging travel cancellation, postponement or evacuation was temporarily issued for Iran.There are currently around 550 South Koreans staying in Israel, around 120 in Lebanon and 110 in Iran.