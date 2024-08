Photo : YONHAP News

MTV announced the nominees for its upcoming Video Music Awards(VMAs) on Tuesday, with several K-pop artists getting the nod.BLACKPINK member Lisa has been nominated for four categories, including Best Choreography, Best Art Direction, Best Editing and Best K-pop for her solo hit 'ROCKSTAR'.BTS member Jungkook was nominated for 'Best Collaboration' and 'Best K-pop' for his solo debut song 'Seven.'NCT Dream's 'Smoothie', New Jeans' 'Super Shy', Stray Kids' 'Rock' and Tomorrow x Together's 'Deja Vu' were nominated for the 'Best K-pop' category.Meanwhile, girl group 'LE SSERAFIM' was nominated for 'Push Performance of the Year' for their hit song 'Easy', marking their first nomination at the VMAs, with the winners set to be announced at the award ceremony held in New York on September 10.