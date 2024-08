Photo : YONHAP News

The government announced Wednesday that it will create a step-by-step visa transition system, or 'visa ladder', to encourage foreigners to settle in South Korea.The announcement was made during a Ministerial Meeting on Economic Affairs earlier in the day. The government also decided to revise the education content for international students and increase the number of applicants for startup visas.The 'visa ladder' system provides visa support for foreigners from the time they enter the country, through to their employment or establishment of a startup business, and eventually to their settlement.For instance, an international student who comes to the country on a D-2 visa will later be eligible to receive a job-seeking visa, skilled worker visa, or the F-2-R regional residence visa.The goal is to encourage more international students to find jobs and settle in Korea.