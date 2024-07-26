DP to Resubmit Marine Death Special Counsel Probe Bill after 2 Presidential Vetos

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) said it will resubmit a bill on Thursday for a special counsel investigation into the military report on the death of a Marine last year, after it was previously vetoed by the president and scrapped twice.Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, DP spokesperson Han Min-soo said the new bill, set to be reintroduced in response to public demand, will include additional subjects in the investigation and provisions for evidence collection during the probe.Criticizing alleged discussions within the ruling People Power Party(PPP) over a separate proposal by leader Han Dong-hoon for a special counsel probe with third-party recommendations, the spokesperson accused the PPP of attempting to conceal the crime and buy time through the proposal.The special probe bill, which was vetoed by President Yoon Suk Yeol and later scrapped after failing to pass in a revote during the 21st National Assembly, was reintroduced upon the start of the 22nd parliament, only to be vetoed again.As the bill required support from at least two-thirds of lawmakers in attendance, with participation by a majority of sitting 300 lawmakers, it fell short of passage on July 25, with only 194 of 299 lawmakers voting in favor.