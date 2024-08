Photo : YONHAP News

Suga, a member of the K-pop group BTS, was questioned by the police for riding an electric scooter while intoxicated.The Yongsan Police Station announced Wednesday that they booked the K-pop star on charges of violating the Road Traffic Act.Police say Suga was found lying on the ground alone last night in Hannam-dong, Yongsan District, after falling off his electric scooter while under the influence of alcohol, with his blood alcohol level warranting a license suspension.In a statement, Suga apologized for his actions, adding that he did not know that electric scooters must not be operated under the influence.His agency, Big Hit Music, announced that Suga will receive appropriate disciplinary action, noting that he has been serving his military duty as a social service agent.