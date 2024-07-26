Menu Content

S. Korea, U.S., Japan to Launch New Monitoring System for N. Korea Sanctions This Year

Written: 2024-08-07 15:44:09Updated: 2024-08-07 15:51:13

S. Korea, U.S., Japan to Launch New Monitoring System for N. Korea Sanctions This Year

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea, the United States, and Japan will launch a new monitoring system to replace the UN Security Council Sanctions Committee on North Korea within this year.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday, the decision came during a telephone call between South Korean Vice Foreign Minister for Strategy and Intelligence Cho Koo-rae, U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink, and Japan's assistant minister for Asian and Oceanian Affairs Namazu Hiroyuki.

During the discussions, the three sides agreed to accelerate consultations for the establishment of a mechanism to replace the UN Security Council Sanctions Committee on North Korea. They also shared recent trends and assessments of North Korea-Russia relations, while agreeing to lead the international community’s firm and united response to their illegal military cooperation.

They also agreed to double down on efforts to block North Korea’s illegal cyber activities, which secure funds for its nuclear and missile development, as well as its dispatch of overseas workers and smuggling of refined oil through illegal maritime transfers.

The now-defunct UN expert panel had served as a "watchtower" to monitor suspected sanction violations by North Korea but failed to extend its mandate after Russia exercised its veto power earlier this year.
