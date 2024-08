Photo : KBS News

An Se-young, who won the gold medal in the women's singles badminton in the Paris Olympics, says she has no intention of fighting with the Badminton Korea Association.An made the remark when she spoke to reporters at Incheon International Airport upon returning home from Paris on Wednesday before stressing that she wants to focus solely on her sport.Before leaving the airport, An added that she has yet to organize her thoughts and therefore will speak after holding related consultations.Shortly after winning South Korea’s first gold in the women’s singles badminton final in 28 years earlier on Monday, An expressed disappointment in the association's poor handling of her injury sustained in the 19th Asian Games last year.She then suggested that it may be difficult to maintain ties with the national team which is run by the association.