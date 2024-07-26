US Repeats Calls for N. Korea to Return to Diplomacy

Photo : YONHAP News

The United States has repeated calls on North Korea to engage in dialogue, saying there is a “near consensus” that North Korea’s actions are unacceptable and that it should return to diplomacy.U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller made the remarks on Wednesday during a press briefing when asked about U.S. and Australian foreign and defense ministers’ meeting the previous day, where both sides called for the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and for the North to engage in dialogue.Miller said that it’s not just the United States that’s calling for North Korea to return to diplomacy, adding other countries, including Australia, share the same position.The spokesperson said that the U.S. will approach this by continuing to consult with its allies and partners, and continue to make clear that it's not just the United States that rejects the nuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.Regarding concerns that landmines planted by North Korea near the inter-Korean border could be washed away into the South due to heavy rain, Miller said that he would not speak to a legal question, but the U.S. believes that North Korea should stop these “destabilizing actions.”