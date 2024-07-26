Yoon to Unveil New Vision for Unification in Liberation Day Speech

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol will reportedly unveil a new vision for reunification of the two Koreas in a commemorative address for Liberation Day next week.According to officials at the ruling camp, President Yoon plans to disclose the government’s new vision for unification during his speech next Thursday to update the National Community Unification Formula, South Korea's official unification vision released in August 1994.The government and the presidential office are reportedly preparing for the text of the speech, with the details to be decided by Yoon after his summer vacation.The Yoon government has said it would present a new vision for unification this year on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the National Community Unification Formula.The government appears to have seen the need to present a new vision amid growing provocations from North Korea and the antagonistic rhetoric from its leader Kim Jong-un, who characterized inter-Korean relations as “hostile” and “belligerent” late last year and early this year.