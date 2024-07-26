PPP Chair Unveils Plan to Provide Additional Support for Electricity Bills for 1.3 Mln Households

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party(PPP) Chairman Han Dong-hoon announced a plan to provide additional 15-thousand won, or about 11 U.S. dollars, each for one-point-three million low-income households to help them pay their electricity bills this summer.The PPP chair announced the plan during a meeting of the party’s Supreme Council on Thursday, saying that many low-income households are suffering from the unprecedented heat wave.Han said that an average four-person household in South Korea pays around 76-thousand won every month on electricity bills during summer, and that the underprivileged households receive around 60-thousand won per month in energy vouchers in the same season.The PPP chair said that with the additional support of 15-thousand won, the vulnerable households will effectively have no burden for electricity bills.Han added that the additional support will come from the budget allocated for the energy voucher program, so there is no risk of increasing the debt of the Korea Electric Power Corporation.