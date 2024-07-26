Menu Content

Yonsei University Rescinds Master's Degree of Minor Party Leader Cho Kuk's Son

Written: 2024-08-08 13:07:43Updated: 2024-08-08 13:31:11

Photo : YONHAP News

Yonsei University has rescinded a master's degree awarded to Cho Won, the son of minor Rebuilding Korea Party leader Cho Kuk, after the junior Cho expressed an intent to return the degree amid controversy over a falsified internship certificate.

According to the university on Thursday, it decided to cancel Cho's admissions to the school after a review by its admissions fairness management committee, which automatically revokes his degree.

Last July, Cho announced a decision to return in his master's degree, saying he had notified Yonsei University through a certification of contents. The prosecution is currently investigating related allegations.

Earlier, the Supreme Court upheld a conviction of lawyer-turned-former main opposition Democratic Party(DP) lawmaker Choe Kang-wook for issuing a false internship certificate to Cho Won without an actual internship in 2017.

Convicted on charges of obstructing the university's admissions duty, Choe lost his parliamentary seat last September after being ordered an eight-month prison term, suspended for two years.
