High Jumper Woo Sang-hyeok, Diver Woo Ha-ram Advance to Paris Olympic Finals

Written: 2024-08-08 13:45:50Updated: 2024-08-08 14:01:41

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean high jumper Woo Sang-hyeok and diver Woo Ha-ram both advanced to the final round in their respective events at the Paris Olympics.

The 28-year-old high jumper, who ranked fourth at the Tokyo Olympics with then-national record of two-point-35 meters, tied for third place with defending Olympic champion Mutaz Essa Barshim of Qatar after the preliminaries held at Stade de France on Wednesday.

Woo, who cleared two-point-15, two-point-two, and two-point-24 meters all in the first attempt, successfully jumped over two-point-27 meters in the two tries, securing a ticket to the final between 12 top high jumpers set to begin at 2 a.m. Sunday, Korea time.

Should Woo win a medal in Paris, it will be the first-ever not only for the jumper himself, but also for South Korea, in the high jump event.

26-year-old diver Woo Ha-ram, who finished fourth in men's three-meter springboard at Tokyo, advanced to the final in the same event after finishing ninth among 12 finalists with 432 points at the Aquatics Centre. The final round will begin at 10 p.m. Thursday, Korea time.
