Photo : YONHAP News

Amid the sweltering heat wave gripping the nation, casualties and property damages are continuously being reported.According to a report released by the Ministry of Interior and Safety on Thursday, the number of heat-related illnesses reported from May 20 to August 6 stood at one-thousand-907, which included 18 deaths.During the same period last year, there were one-thousand-891 heat-related illnesses and 25 deaths.Also, from June 11 to August 5, 420-thousand livestock were killed due to the intense heat, including some 31-thousand pigs and 393-thousand chickens.Some 430-thousand fish were reported to have died in fish farms nationwide.