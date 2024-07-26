On-site Safety Inspection Conducted to Protect Foreign Workers during Heat Wave

Photo : The Ministry of the Interior and Safety

The government conducted on-site inspections on greenhouse farms to check safety measures amid the prolonged heat wave.Lee Han-kyung, the chief disaster management official at the interior ministry, visited a greenhouse farm in Anseong, Gyeonggi Province on Thursday to inspect protective measures for elderly farmers and foreign workers who are at high risk of heat-related illnesses.Lee called for preemptive measures, such as adjusted working hours, work stoppages, and regular breaks when heat wave warnings are in effect.He also ordered thorough safety education to ensure that foreign workers are not left in safety blind spots due to the language barrier.The measures come amid an increase in the number of foreign workers working in farms in rural regions due to a chronic shortage of agricultural workers.