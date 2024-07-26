Rival Parties to First Handle Uncontentious Bills during August Extra Session

Photo : YONHAP News

Rival political parties have decided to first handle pending bills in which there is little difference between the two sides during the August extraordinary session.The agreement was reached on Thursday, during a meeting between chief deputy floor leaders from the ruling People Power Party(PPP) and the main opposition Democratic Party(DP).PPP chief deputy floor leader Bae June-young said the parties greed to handle crucial livelihood bills in August. DP deputy floor leader Park Sung-joon listed a revision bill stripping parents of the right to inherit their deceased child's assets, if they had neglected their parental duties, and another for legislation of physician assistants(PAs).Park said the two sides need further discussion on handling of a special bill on "jeonse" housing rental deposit frauds.The parties also have yet to agree on forming a tripartite livelihood consultative body with the government, with the opposition urging President Yoon Suk Yeol to refrain from vetoing bills passed by the opposition-strong parliament.