Subway Line 8 Extension 'Byeollae Line' to Open on Saturday

Photo : YONHAP News

The Byeollae Line, which connects the Gyeonggi cities of Namyangju and Guri to Gangnam, Seoul, will open this Saturday.According to the transport ministry on Thursday, the Byeollae Line, which extends from Seoul Subway Line 8, will begin its operation on Saturday, with the first train from Byeollae Station to Moran Station leaving at 5:32 a.m., and the first train leaving from Amsa Station to Byeollae Station departing at 5:28 a.m.The Byeollae Line began its construction in September 2015, as part of a plan to improve transportation in residential areas in the northeastern regions of the Seoul metropolitan area, including Namyangju and Guri of Gyeonggi Province.With the opening of the Byeollae Line, six new stations will be added along a 12-point-nine-kilometer distance, connected by Amsa Station on Seoul Subway Line 8.While it normally takes around 55 minutes by bus from Byeollae New Town to Jamsil Station, the new subway line will allow commuters to arrive in almost half the time at 27 minutes.