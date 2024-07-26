Old Korean Legation Building in Washington DC Considered for US Nat'l Register of Historic Places Listing

Photo : YONHAP News

A building that housed the Old Korean Legation in Washington D.C., which had served as a cradle of the Korea-U.S. friendship during the Korean Empire between the late 19th and early 20th centuries, is set to be listed on the U.S. National Register of Historic Places.In a notice on Wednesday, the U.S. National Park Service(NPS) included the Old Korean Legation Museum in seeking to collect public comments on the significance of the nominated properties.Similar to South Korea's national heritage register, the U.S. government designates buildings, structures or sites deemed to have outstanding historical value for preservation on the National Register of Historic Places.While anyone can recommend a designation, the D.C. mayor-council government recommended the Old Korean Legation building to be designated, citing its connection to a number of incidents that greatly contributed to U.S. history, as well as Korea's efforts to establish a modern state.The NPS, which is conducting a review of the designations, is set to collect opinions through August 22.