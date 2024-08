Photo : YONHAP News

A North Korean citizen was found to have defected to South Korea after crossing the neutral zone of the Han River Estuary on Thursday.According to multiple military sources, the North Korean alerted South Korean authorities of his or her intent to defect after landing on Gyodong Island shortly after crossing the neutral zone.One source said the tide was low when the North Korean crossed over to the South on foot, and that the military had first discerned two dots on their scanner which then became one, raising the possibility of another defector who may have gone missing during the attempt.When asked to comment on the matter during a full session of the National Assembly’s National Defense Committee, Defense minister Shin Won-sik said related agencies are currently looking into the matter.