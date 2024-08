Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) has again submitted a bill seeking a special counsel probe into a controversial military report on last year’s death of a Marine corporal.The DP’s move on Thursday comes after the bill was scrapped after a revote on two occasions.In the latest bill, the DP placed First Lady Kim Keon-hee on a list of people that should be subject to investigation in connection to illegal lobbying suspicions.In the bill, the DP said the lobbying case centers on allegations that Lee Jong-ho, former CEO of asset management firm Black Pearl Invest, lobbied people, including the first lady, to clear Lim Seong-geun, who was the commander of the Marine Corps 1st Division, from implication over the Marine's death.The lobbying case was not included in the two previous bills that were scrapped.