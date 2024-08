Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has appointed a new ambassador to Cuba.The North’s foreign ministry announced on its website on Thursday that Han Su-chol was appointed as North Korea’s ambassador to Cuba.Not much is known about Han other than that he had been mentioned in the North’s state-run media as the deputy head of the international department of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea since 2022.Han’s predecessor, Ma Chol-su, had returned to the North in March, or about a month after South Korea and Cuba established diplomatic ties.Some observers say Pyongyang had Ma return home as a way to express its dissatisfaction over the establishment of such diplomatic relations.