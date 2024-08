Photo : KBS

Kim Yu-jin won the gold medal in women's taekwondo at the Paris Olympics on Thursday, securing South Korea's second gold in the sport.Kim defeated Nahid Kiani of Iran two to zero in the final of the 57-kilogram event at Grand Palais in Paris.The win came a day after Park Tae-joon captured gold in the men’s 58-kilogram event.Kim is the first South Korean to win an Olympic gold in the 57-kilogram division in women’s taekwondo since the 2008 Beijing Olympics.Kim's medal is South Korea's 13th gold in Paris, tying the country's record for the most golds in a Summer Olympics.