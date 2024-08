Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean golfer Park In-bee has failed in her bid to win a seat on an International Olympic Committee(IOC) body representing athletes.The IOC announced the voting results for the Athletes' Commission on Thursday in Paris, and Park was not among the four newly elected members.Park was one of 29 candidates competing for the four spots, with the winners elected in a vote of some ten-thousand athletes participating in the Paris Olympics. Park finished 18th with 590 votes.With Park’s unsuccessful bid, South Korea remains represented by two IOC members: Lee Kee-heung, president of the Korean Sport and Olympic Committee, and Kim Jae-youl, head of the International Skating Union.The eight-year term for another South Korean IOC member, Ryu Seung-min, who was elected during the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, will end after the Paris Olympics.