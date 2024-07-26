Menu Content

S. Korea, US Discuss Cooperation on Energy Security, Clean Energy

Written: 2024-08-09 10:34:32Updated: 2024-08-09 11:19:06

Photo : YONHAP News

Industry Minister Ahn Duk-geun and U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm held talks to discuss ways to enhance bilateral cooperation on energy security and clean energy.

According to South Korea’s trade, industry, and energy ministry, the discussions took place on Wednesday and Thursday in Washington, D.C.

The ministry said the two sides discussed ways to strengthen cooperation in reducing carbon emissions, bolster energy security, and enhance international coordination in efforts to decarbonize the industrial and power sectors.

To further bilateral cooperation, the ministry said Ahn and Granholm discussed establishing a public-private partnership, holding a ministerial energy policy dialogue, and organizing a public-private forum on clean energy on a regular basis. 

The ministry expressed hope that these enhanced cooperation channels will be meaningful amid active exchanges between companies from both nations seeking opportunities to expand their business in areas such as batteries, energy storage, hydrogen, and renewable energy following the implementation of the Inflation Reduction Act.
