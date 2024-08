Photo : YONHAP News

The police have decided to refer the case involving Korean American pastor Choi Jae-young to the prosecution.According to law enforcement on Friday, the Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial police plan to hand over Choi to the prosecution on charges of defamation and violations of the Public Official Election Act.Choi is accused of illegal campaigning for a candidate for the main opposition Democratic Party in February, ahead of the April 10 general elections.The pastor is also accused of defaming ruling People Power Party lawmaker Lee Chul-gyu by claiming in a speech in March that first lady Kim Keon-hee helped Lee secure the party’s nomination for the general elections.The police reportedly viewed that Choi is guilty of both charges and decided to refer the case to the prosecution.Choi is also under investigation by both the prosecution and the police on various charges related to a luxury bag he gave to the first lady in 2022.